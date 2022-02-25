Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50.
Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.