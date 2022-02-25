Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $103,363.61 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86.

AVTR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,932. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.