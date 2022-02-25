Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.97% of Avid Technology worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Avid Technology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Avid Technology by 130.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 150.0% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

