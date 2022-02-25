Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,381 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVA traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,156. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.