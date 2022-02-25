Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,381 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE AVA traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,156. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
