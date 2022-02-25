AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 816,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,962. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

