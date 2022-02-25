Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.37, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

