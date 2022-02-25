Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $130.15

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.15, but opened at $136.58. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $126.46, with a volume of 1,942 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.