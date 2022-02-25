Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

AYA stock opened at C$9.90 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 366.67.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

