Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Shares Down 7.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 2,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

AZIHF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

