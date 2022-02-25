Azuki (AZUKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,913.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $297,822.70 and approximately $17,913.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

