B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Down 17.6%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.50. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63,536% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services.

