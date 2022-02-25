B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE LXFR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

