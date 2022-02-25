B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 19,613 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.

On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 35,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,840. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $414.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.