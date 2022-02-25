B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by 1,462.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $58.50 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,086,598 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

