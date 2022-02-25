B. Riley Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $28.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.