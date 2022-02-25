B. Riley Trims Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price to $4.70

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.70 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

AAOI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 14,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,508. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

