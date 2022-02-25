B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

