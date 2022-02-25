B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of B2Gold worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 628,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $22,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,030,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

