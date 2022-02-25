BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.
About BAE Systems (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
