Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend by 231.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.