Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 579,411 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,411 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nutrien worth $54,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

