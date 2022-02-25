Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 302,394 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,348,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

