Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 221,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Leidos worth $56,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

