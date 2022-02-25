Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of United Rentals worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

URI opened at $308.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.20 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

