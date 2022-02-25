Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Allegiant Travel worth $62,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $271.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

