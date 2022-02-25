Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Brown & Brown worth $69,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

BRO opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

