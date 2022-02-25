Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,129 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of CNH Industrial worth $71,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

