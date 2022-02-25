Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 465,681 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $73,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

