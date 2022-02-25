Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 148,081 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 334.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $85,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,877,712,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $444.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

