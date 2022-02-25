Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 231,483 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $100,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $395.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.