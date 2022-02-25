Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 245,654 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,654 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Performance Food Group worth $77,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,483 shares of company stock worth $1,214,685 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

