Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 27,381 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Booking worth $111,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,044,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,445.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,373.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,750.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

