Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 307,588 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,588 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Datadog worth $66,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,870 shares of company stock valued at $113,395,139. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,283.39 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.