Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 5,787,985 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of KeyCorp worth $128,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.