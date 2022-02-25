Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of A. O. Smith worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.