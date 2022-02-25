Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of A. O. Smith worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
AOS opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.
In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.
A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
