Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 332.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $137,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

