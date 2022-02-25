Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $255.17 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $255,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.46 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

