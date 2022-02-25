Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $51.86 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of LivaNova worth $51,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

