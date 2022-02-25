Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $61.25 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Northern Trust worth $61,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

