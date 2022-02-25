Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $75.59 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,093 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vulcan Materials worth $75,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.