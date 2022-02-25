Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $75,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.