Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,243,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.34 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.