Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 145,224 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,224 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $85,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

