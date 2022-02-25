Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 432,509 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7,191.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of STERIS worth $89,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in STERIS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average is $225.41. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

