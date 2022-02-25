Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 434,077 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Cboe Global Markets worth $65,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

