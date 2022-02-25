Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,261,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of McDonald’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

MCD opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

