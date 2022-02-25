Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,935,239 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,935,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,219,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 1,425,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $830,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

NYSE COLD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

