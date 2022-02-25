Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of New York Community Bancorp worth $92,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

