Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 253,415 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253,415 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Allegion worth $72,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 81.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.