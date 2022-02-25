Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 273,050 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,050 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Hologic worth $66,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 74,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

HOLX opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

